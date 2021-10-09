Musique
The Rose Has Teeth In The Mouth Of A Beast

Musique électronique

2006

1.

Roses and Teeth for Ludwig Wittgenstein (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
2.

Steam and Sequins for Larry Levan (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
3.

Tract for Valerie Solanas (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
4.

Public Sex for Boyd McDonald (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
5.

Semen Song for James Bidgood (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
6.

Snails and Lasers for Patricia Highsmith (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
7.

Germs Burn for Darby Crash (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
8.

Solo Buttons for Joe Meek (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
9.

Rag for William S. Burroughs (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
10.

Banquet for King Ludwig II of Bavaria (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30
11.

Kendo for Yukio Mishima (Extrait)

Matmos

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Matador