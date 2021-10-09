The Rose Has Teeth In The Mouth Of A Beast
Musique électronique
2006
1.
Roses and Teeth for Ludwig Wittgenstein (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
2.
Steam and Sequins for Larry Levan (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
3.
Tract for Valerie Solanas (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
4.
Public Sex for Boyd McDonald (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
5.
Semen Song for James Bidgood (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
6.
Snails and Lasers for Patricia Highsmith (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
7.
Germs Burn for Darby Crash (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
8.
Solo Buttons for Joe Meek (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
9.
Rag for William S. Burroughs (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
10.
Banquet for King Ludwig II of Bavaria (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30
11.
Kendo for Yukio Mishima (Extrait)
Matmos
0:30