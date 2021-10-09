Retrospective
Rock
1999
Disque 1
1.
Shock Me (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
2.
Grace Cathedral Park (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
3.
Katy Song (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
4.
Summer Dress (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
5.
New Jersey (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
6.
Medicine Bottle (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
7.
Michael (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
8.
San Geronimo (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
9.
Bubble (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
10.
Mistress (Piano Version) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
11.
Drop (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
12.
Evil (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
13.
Rollercoaster (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Funhouse (Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
2.
Waterkill (Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
3.
Uncle Joe (Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
4.
Helicopter (Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
5.
Brown Eyes (Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
6.
Dragon Flies (Rollercoaster Outtake) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
7.
Japanese to English (Live in Paris) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
8.
Shock Me (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
9.
Over My Head (4 Track Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
10.
Brockwell Park (4 Track Demo) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
11.
Shadows (Ocean Beach Outtake) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
12.
Mistress (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
13.
Summer Dress (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30
14.
Instrumental (Demo) Instrumental (Extrait)
Red House Painters
0:30