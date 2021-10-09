Musique
Retrospective

Retrospective

Rock

1999

Disque 1

1.

Shock Me (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
2.

Grace Cathedral Park (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
3.

Katy Song (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
4.

Summer Dress (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
5.

New Jersey (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
6.

Medicine Bottle (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
7.

Michael (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
8.

San Geronimo (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
9.

Bubble (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
10.

Mistress (Piano Version) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
11.

Drop (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
12.

Evil (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
13.

Rollercoaster (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Funhouse (Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
2.

Waterkill (Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
3.

Uncle Joe (Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
4.

Helicopter (Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
5.

Brown Eyes (Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
6.

Dragon Flies (Rollercoaster Outtake) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
7.

Japanese to English (Live in Paris) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
8.

Shock Me (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
9.

Over My Head (4 Track Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
10.

Brockwell Park (4 Track Demo) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
11.

Shadows (Ocean Beach Outtake) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
12.

Mistress (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
13.

Summer Dress (Live on KCRW) (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30
14.

Instrumental (Demo) Instrumental (Extrait)

Red House Painters

0:30

27 chansons

2 h 24 min

© 4AD