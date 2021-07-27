Remix Da Jam (Naruto Themes)
Musique électronique
2010
1.
Alive (Trance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
2.
Ending Theme (Trance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
3.
Evening (Trance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
4.
Heroes (Dance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
5.
Hinata vs Niji (Dance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
6.
Hokages Furneral (Trance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
7.
Hokages Furneral (Dance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
8.
Naruto Main Menue (Trance Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
9.
Raising Fighting Spirit (Remix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
10.
Sadness and Sorrow (Techno Mix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
11.
Yura Yura (Dance Remix) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
12.
Sadness and Sorrow XXL (Bonus Track) (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
12 chansons
52 min
© Cyber Chord Records
