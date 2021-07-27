Musique
Remix Da Jam (Naruto Themes)

Musique électronique

2010

1.

Alive (Trance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
2.

Ending Theme (Trance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
3.

Evening (Trance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
4.

Heroes (Dance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
5.

Hinata vs Niji (Dance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
6.

Hokages Furneral (Trance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
7.

Hokages Furneral (Dance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
8.

Naruto Main Menue (Trance Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
9.

Raising Fighting Spirit (Remix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
10.

Sadness and Sorrow (Techno Mix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
11.

Yura Yura (Dance Remix) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
12.

Sadness and Sorrow XXL (Bonus Track) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30

12 chansons

52 min

© Cyber Chord Records